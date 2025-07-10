Worksop firefighter and wife raise money in memory of son

After losing their son in 2024, firefighter Paul and his wife Rhonda found a path to healing during a short stay at Harcombe House, the Fire Fighters Charity’s residential centre. Now, they are giving back through fundraising for the charity.

Paul and Rhonda Stoneman speak of their son, Kieran, as a “happy, outgoing, and lovable soul” – someone whose “cheeky grin would light up any room”.

But in February 2024, their family’s world shattered when Kieran, aged just 28, tragically passed away following a road traffic collision on his way to work.

While Paul had always known about our support through his role as a crew manager with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service at Worksop Fire Station, it was only in the weeks that followed that he experienced it first-hand.

Paul and Rhonda Stoneman.

“I hadn’t understood the extent of mental wellbeing support available – and nothing about Rest and Recharge stays,” says Paul.

“What we received was tailored to where we were emotionally – it wasn’t one-size-fits-all, and that really mattered.

“Above all, we needed a break and time together – somewhere new but somewhere that would be memorable for us.

“I rung and spoke to someone who listened to what we’d been through and assessed what would be the best support for us.

Kieran tragically passed away in February 2024.

“I told them what we felt would be good for us at that time, and we were invited for a stay at Harcombe House in one of the lodges there.

“It really threw me, hearing what was available to us.

“I looked on the charity’s website beforehand at some of the photos and videos, which helped put our minds at ease – I really liked the look of it, and helped us know what to expect.”

Paul and Rhonda, who’s Kieran’s step-mum, chose a catered stay, so they didn’t need to worry about cooking and could meet other families and members of the fire services community during their stay.

“It was very nice,” adds Paul. “We travelled around the local area a bit and got down to the coast, it was really enjoyable.

“It was a long drive, but very worth it.”

The couple are now planning two fundraisers as a way of raising awareness of our support, alongside vital funds.

Rhonda will ‘brave the shave’ on August 17 this year, where she’ll shave off all her hair, in ASDA next to Worksop Fire Station where Paul works.

There will be a charity stall and collections happening at the time, with colleagues, friends and family watching.

It will be the day after her birthday, and just a couple of weeks after their daughter gets married.

Paul, meanwhile, is planning to walk across the UK – incorporating Hadrian’s Wall – in Kieran’s memory.

By sharing their story, Paul and Rhonda hope others in the fire services community realise they’re not alone – that tailored, compassionate support is just a call away.

“We just wanted to give something back for the support we received,” says Paul.

“I’ve been trying to share my story and spread the word as much as possible about what’s available through Fire Fighters Charity ever since we visited.

“I tell people how lovely everyone was, and how worthwhile the centre is.

“I’ve also started promoting regular giving and the Fire Fighters Lottery through a new role I have working with new starters, through the Brigade.

“The support goes both ways – we have to give back where we can.

“It is never easy to talk about what we’ve been through… it never will be… but it helps every time I do, in a small way, so I’ll continue to do so.”

To support Rhonda’s fundraising efforts, visit https://gofund.me/45f751d7.

This story is courtesy of the Fire Fighters Charity (www.firefighterscharity.org.uk).