Worksop dad Ric Hart is releasing his fourth and final children’s book of the year: Hugo and Daddy’s Christmas Adventures.

Ric began writing in tribute to his late wife who died after giving birth in 2018 to their son, Hugo, who is now three and soon heading for nursery at Redlands Primary.

Author Ric Hart with new book 'Hugo and Daddy's Christmas Adventures'.

For this novel, some inspiration and ideas came from Ric’s new partner Victoria Taylor and her three sons Harry, George and Charlie. This year the two families came together as one and they are leaping from ‘strength to strength’.

Ric, who is originally from Misterton, said: “[Victoria and her sons] have been credited as the initial design creators in the book alongside Jackie Tee, my illustrator, who has been epic in my journey.

“I always felt I had a Christmas book in me and what a way to end the year.

“The book tells the story of Hugo going through the night sky with Santa on Christmas Eve but also shows two families coming together over time through tragedy, which is a powerful message to so many out there.

Pictured are Ric (right) with Victoria (centre) with her three sons (from left) George, brother Harry holding Hugo, and Charlie.

“My book journey has been a huge undertaking and an emotional one... It has been one hell of a journey.

“Now it’s time to refocus back on my fitness and family life and who knows what 2022 will bring. Live for today, embrace tomorrow!”