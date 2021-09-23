14 year-old Lewis Cranfield was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016 and after a courageous battle he passed away in December 2017 at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, surrounded by his family.

In tribute to the teenager, who would have turned 18 in August, the family took on a sponsored walk and litter pick for Bluebell Wood.

Lewis Cranfield, from Worksop, was a big Sheffield United fan.

Parents Amelia and Shaun, siblings Imogen, Holly and Hansel and grandparents Carol and Geoff Dixon all walked from Lock Keeper in Worksop to Bluebell Wood just days after a sponsored litter pick at one of Lewis’ favourite spots.

Mum Amelia, 39, from Worksop, said: “Without Bluebell Wood, it would have been so much worse for us all.

“Bluebell Wood was there for Lewis when he really needed it – but not just for him - they were there for us as a family, especially his sisters.

“We didn’t tell the girls straight away that he was terminally ill; we just didn’t know how to put it to them. But Bluebell Wood showed us how, and helped us explain it to them as a family.

Lewis’ family and friends came together to mark what would have been his 18th birthday to raise funds for Bluebell Wood.

“We made some wonderful memories at Bluebell Wood together and we couldn’t have asked for anything else to make us feel more comfortable.

“That’s why we really wanted to do something as our way of saying thank you.

“He loved the outdoors and we all felt that he was there with us throughout the walk. I know he would be so proud of us.”

The family have raised over £1,000 with their moving fundraiser, with donations still coming in. You can support their challenge here.

Jason Gossop, Regional Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “I’d like to say a sincere thank you to Lewis’ amazing family for marking what would have been his 18th in such a beautifully moving way.

“It’s clear that he was a wonderful young man and I have no doubt at all that he’d be incredibly proud of you all for what you’ve achieved.