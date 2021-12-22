Iconic A’Whora, aged 25, from Worksop, who came in fifth place on season two of BBC’s Drag Race UK has teamed up with fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing for an inclusive range of festive clothing this Christmas.

PrettyLittleThing has worked with models who use pronouns he, she, and they, to represent a bit of everyone in their campaign.

The range has been designed for all genders, identities, sexualities, shapes and sizes so people can see clothing modelled on people who look just like them.

A'Whora was on season two of Drag Race UK.

The festive collection offers clothing available in sizes four to 30, and there is an outfit suitable for every type of event, from a cosy Christmas night in, to an ultra-glam party.

Speaking on the campaign, A’Whora, who is fronting the ‘Them collection’, said: “For me, Christmas is all about the feeling of being loved, the feeling of togetherness and the feeling of joy, whether you’re spending this Christmas with your family or your extended family - and that’s exactly what this campaign represents.

“Every individual should have the freedom to love who they want, express themselves and their sexuality freely and just generally celebrate themselves and their uniqueness with their nearest and dearest.

“I’m excited and proud to be part of a campaign with fellow queer creatives, muses and allies to the community, to spread nothing but love, joy and all-round good vibes.”

A'Whora is wearing PLT's lime diamante oversized blazer as part of the 'Them collection'.