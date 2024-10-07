Worksop & District British Legion seeking WWII veterans for special Remembrance festvial

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year’s Worksop & District British Legion Annual Festival of Remembrance will take place at North Notts Arena on October 19.

And with this year marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, organisers are sending out a plea for any remaining WWII veterans to come and be part of the event as honoured guests.

Grant Cullen, branch secretary of the Worksop & District RBL said: “The theme this year will be the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944 and and it would be great if we wonderful if we could find any WWII veterans who could be our honoured guests.

“The highlight of the evening is the Muster of Veterans and, again, all veterans of our armed forces are welcome to attend and participate.”

The Muster of Veterans parade is a highlight of the Worksop & District RBL's Annual Festvial of Remembrance. Photo: Submitted

Following on from the Festival of Remembrance, from October 26 until Remembrance Sunday, the Legion will be holding its annual Poppy Appeal.

Grant continued: "Once again we are asking for assistance from the community by volunteering to staff the tables at the supermarkets in town.

"Last year, the folks of Worksop & District raised the amazing sum of £47,000 for the Poppy Appeal.

"Inevitably each year some of our volunteers drop out through age or infirmity and we are always seeking replacements.

"Last year, a wonderful teenaged brother and sister were absolute stars in one of our supermarkets.

"It would be great – and a great experience for them – if more young people did likewise.”

Anyone who would like to help should contact Grant Cullen on 07824 628638 or [email protected], Ray Fielding on 07981 404163 or [email protected], or Tim Lewis on 07815 895980 or [email protected].