Lindsay Perry, aged 39, and partner Adam Elder, 34, chose to upsize into a four bedroom home at Rippon Homes’ The Edge development with their toddler Freddie and two dogs.

The family of five have now become a family of six as they welcomed baby Ronnie into the world.

Originally from Buckinghamshire, and previously living in Oxfordshire, retail worker Lindsay and engineer Adam decided to relocate to Worksop so they could purchase a larger home for better value.

The Lodge at The Edge case study, Lindsay, Adam and family, walking around the development.

Lindsay said: “We also were looking for a new build home for the benefits of getting to work from a blank canvas.

“We really liked Worksop, it’s a fantastic small town with lots of amenities nearby.

“Within half an hour, we have access to lots of parks, walks and plenty of attractions for family days out.

“The new community at The Edge is great, all our neighbours are so friendly and helpful.”

Julie Johnson, director of sales and marketing at Rippon Homes, said: “We are thrilled to hear that we have a new resident at the development, and even happier to hear that both the mother and baby are great and settling into their new home so well.

“We’re delighted to welcome Lindsay, Adam, Freddie and Ronnie to The Lodge at The Edge development which is attracting families of all ages, creating its own little community.