A young dancer from Worksop is celebrating after winning the National Ballet Scholarship for 2024.

Kacie Morris, aged 19, who is a member of the Donna Pressley Dance Academy, based at Manton Club in Worksop, out-performed competition from around the country to take the title at the event at Buxton Opera House at the end of October.

What made Kacie’s triumph even more remarkable was that she also won the junior title at the same competition back in 2017, thus completing an amazing double when she took the senior title this year.

The event has been held at Buxton Opera House for the past 40 years and Kacie was one of various successful dancers from around the UK who auditioned to make the finals back in June.

Kacie Morris has won the National Ballet Scholarship. Photo: Submitted

She progessed through the rounds in Buxton before finally being crowned champion at the end of the day.

Kerry Morris, Kacie’s mum, said: “It’s a big compliment to the dance school as no other in the area has ever had a student to win different age sections in the competition.”

Donna Pressley added: “I am super-duper proud of her, she’s an exceptional student and always has been ever since she started dancing with us at the age of two.

"We are part of the Association of American Dancing and every year they do this scholarship day and girls and boys enter from all over the country to go through to the finals at Buxton Opera House and now Kacie is a double champion.

“She won the juniors in 2017, the intermediate section got a bit interrupted by Covid and then now she’s won the senior title.

"When she was called as the winner, me and her mum and were jumping up and down in delight and making as much noise as possible.”

Kacie’s success is also inspiring for the other girls in the school and she’s already brought the trophy in for them to see.

And all eyes now turn to a future professional career.

Donna continued: “She’s just had her first professional contract at Alton Towers for their Halloween Scarefest and hopefully she’ll move on to more from that.

"So we’re probably going to lose her now but it’s all good and what a way to sign off.”