Worksop dads doing 100 push ups a day in May for Cancer Research UK

‘Team pals’ David Needham and Scott Sanaghan, who both work at the B&Q distribution centre on Retford Road, are taking on the gruelling challenge in aid of Cancer Research UK.

David, a dad-of-two who lives at St Anne’s Drive, said: “I was inspired to do this challenge by my brother-in-law, who died of throat cancer just over a year ago.

"We were really close as he'd been around since I was 10. My partner was also only six-years-old when she lost her mum to cancer, so I’m quite affected by it and you could say it’s an issue close to my heart.

David Needham and Scott Sanaghan.

“Scott and I have done around 2,500 push ups so far. I had the vaccine a few days ago and wasn’t feeling great which means I have to do 200 push ups today and tomorrow.

"It’s for such an important cause that we both just know we’ve gotta finish it.”

Scott, also a dad-of-two, said: “I lost my dad to cancer when I was a teenager and my mum is currently fighting it.

Both dads have received moral support throughout the challenhe from their kids.

“I’ve always been into fitness but I’d kind of fallen off the wagon and this was the kick up the backside I needed. It’s getting easier the more I do it.

“I’ve signed up to do Tough Mudder as part of a future fundraiser with work which I’m not feeling as comfortable about but it’s for a good cause.

"I’d say David and I have already raised around £1,000 between us.”

To donate visit https://www.facebook.com/Triggernomical or https://www.facebook.com/scott.sanaghan.