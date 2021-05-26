Worksop dads doing 100 push ups a day in May for Cancer Research UK
Two Worksop dads who have been affected by cancer are doing 100 push ups a day throughout May to raise vital funds.
‘Team pals’ David Needham and Scott Sanaghan, who both work at the B&Q distribution centre on Retford Road, are taking on the gruelling challenge in aid of Cancer Research UK.
David, a dad-of-two who lives at St Anne’s Drive, said: “I was inspired to do this challenge by my brother-in-law, who died of throat cancer just over a year ago.
"We were really close as he'd been around since I was 10. My partner was also only six-years-old when she lost her mum to cancer, so I’m quite affected by it and you could say it’s an issue close to my heart.
“Scott and I have done around 2,500 push ups so far. I had the vaccine a few days ago and wasn’t feeling great which means I have to do 200 push ups today and tomorrow.
"It’s for such an important cause that we both just know we’ve gotta finish it.”
Scott, also a dad-of-two, said: “I lost my dad to cancer when I was a teenager and my mum is currently fighting it.
“I’ve always been into fitness but I’d kind of fallen off the wagon and this was the kick up the backside I needed. It’s getting easier the more I do it.
“I’ve signed up to do Tough Mudder as part of a future fundraiser with work which I’m not feeling as comfortable about but it’s for a good cause.
"I’d say David and I have already raised around £1,000 between us.”
To donate visit https://www.facebook.com/Triggernomical or https://www.facebook.com/scott.sanaghan.