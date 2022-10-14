Steve and Christine Birchnall, from Carlton-in-Lindrick, are full-time foster carers after having successful careers in manufacturing and the pharmaceutical industry.

Christine said: “Both my husband and I are qualified to do several types of fostering, but ultimately, we chose to offer long-term foster care.

“Fostering the same children for years has enriched our lives and made our family that little bit bigger.”

Christine and Steve have had two foster placements – Caren and Kyle – and have seen them grow up and succeed in sport and education.

Christine said: “We first fostered the pair when he was six, and she was 10 – now she is 21, and he is 17.

“Over the years, we’ve included both children in everything, from going ice-skating to seeing Steve’s family in France. We are so proud of what they have become.

“Caren has achieved things beyond our wildest dreams. As a teenager, she travelled the world playing competitive ice and in-line hockey, including performing at the Junior Olympics in the United States.

“She’s just finished university, has a lovely boyfriend and is now looking forward to starting her career in sports science, while saving up to buy her first home.

“Kyle has a disability, but has done exceptionally well. He has passed all his GCSEs, including English and engineering, and is starting at a specialist college in Doncaster.”

Christine believes a fostered child has unlimited potential, if they can have a stable, loving household.

She said: “We’ve just added a new foster child to our family, a 15-year-old girl, who came to us in July.

“The key is giving the child an everyday family life and supporting them by offering a calm and affectionate home.

“If you embrace the young person as their long-term fosterer, they will do all the work and make something of themselves.

“Our sports-mad girl is no longer our foster child, but she still came home after she finished university – she will always be part of the family as my daughter.”

Anyone interested in fostering is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Council.

Counr Tracey Taylor, council cabinet member for children and young people, said: “If you have ever considered fostering, now is the time to get in touch.

“If you’re able to support a local young person or sibling group, you could make a real difference at a crucial time.

“Our friendly fostering team will support you every step of the way. From the recruitment team, who can answer all of your initial questions and get you started on your journey, to the social workers who will continue to be there for you throughout your placements, you’ll never be alone when you’re fostering with us.”

There are different ways to foster with the council, all with good benefits, payments, continual training and regular support offered by the council.