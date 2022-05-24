Crystal and Katie Lucas have helped to raise £62,391 for children with cancer and their families to make memories in a safe retreat while recovering from treatment.

The house in Stirling, Scotland, was built in memory of Eilidh Brown, the daughter of actor Gordon Brown, who passed away at the age of 15 in 2010 after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Since her passing, her family have fundraised to build a respite holiday home in Eilidh’s memory, including her aunt Simone Lahbib, the star of ITV’s Bad Girls which ran from 1999 to 2006.

Pictured: Crystal Lucas, Simone Lahbib, and Katie Lucas.

Crystal and Katie worked with Simone to set up multiple Bad Girls conventions where fans could meet the cast while supporting the family in their fundraising.

The most recent convention, in September 2021, saw Crystal and Katie organise and host the event alongside Simone in London, and raised £30,761.07 for the charity.

The house was officially opened to the public after finishing completion earlier this month, after a total of 12 years and a £600,000 build.

Crystal Katie Lucas pictured with Eilidh’s dad Gordon Brown, aunt Simone Lahbib, and mother Nicole Brown.

Crystal said: “It's really emotional to walk around the house and just feel just the personality that they've put in it and the artwork and the different things that Eilidh wanted and liked.

"She loved looking at the stars, so they've put in skylights so that anybody that comes can look at the stars.

"We've been working on the project for six years, and it was lovely to go out there and to experience it and see it, and know that from July that they're hoping to welcome in the first guest.

"We still need to fundraise and keep the project going. It needs £50,000 to keep the project going yearly, so we're not going to stop fundraising.

"We still have things that we're hoping to do and continue to work with Simone to try and generate more funds.”

Speaking on the house opening, Simone said: “I’m beyond excited to finally be at this point, ready to welcome the first family to Eilidh’s house.

“So many people have put their hearts and souls into the house, so for all of them too it’s just wonderful to finally be here.

“I know Eilidh would be so proud of her family and what they and everyone have achieved.

“I hope it makes treasured memories for all the families who come and stay.”