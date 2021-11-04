Chris and Bridget Staniforth filled 10 bin bags from St Annes park.

Chris and Bridget Staniforth, who have been married for five years, filled bin bags with discarded bottles, wrappers - and even a fire extinguisher.

After noticing the collecting litter in woodlands in St Annes, Worksop, Bridget decided to contact Bassetlaw District Council who promptly provided the pair with ten bin bags, PPE and litter picking equipment.

Chris Staniforth said: “We picked 10 bags of refuse bags full of rubbish, wine bottles, and cans of beer.

"When we came back we rang the council and within an hour they came and took it all away. They were fantastic.