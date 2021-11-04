Worksop couple fill 10 bags of rubbish in park clean-up
A Worksop couple have urged people not to discard litter after collecting 10 bin bags full of rubbish at a park.
Chris and Bridget Staniforth, who have been married for five years, filled bin bags with discarded bottles, wrappers - and even a fire extinguisher.
After noticing the collecting litter in woodlands in St Annes, Worksop, Bridget decided to contact Bassetlaw District Council who promptly provided the pair with ten bin bags, PPE and litter picking equipment.
Chris Staniforth said: “We picked 10 bags of refuse bags full of rubbish, wine bottles, and cans of beer.
"When we came back we rang the council and within an hour they came and took it all away. They were fantastic.
"We wanted to highlight the rubbish that people ignore when walking their pets and those who dump it. ”