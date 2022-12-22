Worksop country artist releases two new singles - including Christmas hit

Sassy Vezay, 32, who moved to live and work in Nashville in November, is helping the season go with a swing by releasing festive favourite ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ this week.

The country Top 50 singer also recently released her latest ballad ‘Doncaster and the Kingdom’, with all profits going to military heroes’ charity Victoria Cross.

The ambassador for the Victoria Cross charity is Rusty Firmin, who is now Sassy’s security and part of her management team.

Sassy Vezay has brought out two new singles.

Sassy said: “For my Christmas single, I’m singing in a dreamy country style with full orchestra, taking inspiration from Vince Gill’s 1943 version, in full Hollywood Lounge style white fur coat.”

Meanwhile, ‘Doncaster and the Kingdom’ was produced by Lynyrd Skynyrd’s producer Stephen Wrench and composed by Glen Duncan, who played fiddle on Shania Twain’s ‘Honey I’m Home’.

Both singles are available on iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify.