Tanya Taylor, aged 27, moved into the two-bedroom flat on St Paul’s Road, Manton in November 2020 with her seven-year-old daughter, and her 17-year-old sister.

The lack of space means Tanya has to sleep in the living room surrounded by mould, which she is worried may cause health problems.

Image of the mould in the apartment.

The part-time bus cleaner said she did not realise the extent of the damp until she began decorating, and despite some work carried out by Bassetlaw District Council, the mould keeps coming back.

She said: “The mould and damp keeps recurring - it's just a vicious circle.

“I have reported it so many times to [the council] and it's just been the same outcome over and over.

"I just keep buying stuff to wipe it down, but that's going to be costly and I can't keep wasting money that could go on my kids.

“It's just scary and worrying what with kids and also being overcrowded. I don't want the mould getting on my kids' chests.

“It’s physically and mentally draining, I don't think I have any more fight left in me.

“We do really need to move sooner rather than later.”

Surveys of the property highlighted areas for repair. Repointing brickwork, minor roof repairs and the installation of a fan to prevent moisture build-up were all completed by August 2021.

Tanya was also provided with decoration vouchers, and the council replaced a bedroom carpet.

Head of housing at the council, Alison Craig said: “We are sorry that Ms Taylor does not feel completely satisfied with the work that was concluded at her home in August 2021, which includes a number of measures to ensure that her home is safe and comfortable.

“We will continue to work hard to carry out any repairs that need to be made, as we do with all tenants, in addition to providing support on how to prevent, manage and treat areas of mould in the property.

“The demand for three and four bedroomed properties in the council-owned stock, as well as in the social housing sector, currently exceeds the supply.

“Ms Taylor’s current banding means that other applicants for these types of properties may have a greater priority.

“We appreciate Ms Taylor’s frustrations and would encourage her to expand her search criteria with bids for future properties.”