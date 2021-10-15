Oasis Community Gardens in Kilton, Worksop, has been awarded the Green Flag Award for the sixth year - a national honour marking quality parks and green spaces.

After 18 months that have seen our parks play a vital role for people through lockdowns, the news that Oasis has achieved the Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that make the green space a great space that everyone can enjoy.

The Green Flag is often awarded to parks such as Worksop’s The Canch, and Kings Park in Retford, highlighting the high standard that the community project Oasis is run at.

Oasis' 'Gardening for Life' team have been awarded the national Green Flag award.

Steve Williams and the Oasis ‘Gardening for Life’ team visit the garden twice a week as part of a therapeutic gardening programme for local people who want to gain new skills.

Steve said: “All our gardening is done by local people who have different kinds of issues and needs, as well as unemployed people who want to learn some new skills.

“For them to get this award it's a really positive thing, and I'm really proud of them for their achievements.

“To take it from a barren site that it was 10 years ago, to what it is now; it's been really exciting to see it come alive and to see the beauty of the place. It's a lovely place to be and to work and to be part of people's lives.”

