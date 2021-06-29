Worksop College student honoured with The Diana Award for her work raising awareness of scoliosis

Philippa Walker, aged 17, has been recognised with the accolade established in memory of the late Princess of Wales and given to people aged nine to 25 in honor of their social action or humanitarian work.

The Worksop College student was diagnosed with scoliosis, a curvature of the spine, when she was 11. She opted against surgery, choosing instead to wear a brace for 20 hours a day.

Philippa, from Harthill, decided to channel her energy into transforming the lives of other young people with scoliosis.

She started a YouTube channel to share her experience of living with the condition and has raised more than £4,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Philippa has been supporting a new study to improve the understanding of scoliosis, and in sharing her story has inspired others to feel positive about their health conditions. She is now working to release her scoliosis video into schools, hospitals and GP surgeries.

She said: “I feel extremely honoured to receive this award, especially as now there will be a greater understanding of scoliosis through this exposure.

Philippa Walker, aged 17, receiving The Diana Award.

"It will help many young people across the globe and I will have the opportunity to achieve my goal: to educate schools, hospitals and doctors surgeries about scoliosis, so many cases can be caught early and improve their quality of life.”

Philippa was nominated for the award by Raveen Jayasuriya, a specialist registrar in trauma and orthopaedics at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.

He said: “The Diana Award is about recognising inspiring, courageous and compassionate young people who positively transform the lives of others around them and beyond.

"Philippa has done great work to raise awareness of the adolescent idiopathic scoliosis.

Worksop College student Philippa Walker opening the EOS scanner at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

"Most recently she has kindly volunteered her time and expertise to be our patient representative on a research study team and a co-applicant on the successful grant application. Her input has helped shape the nature of the study, ensuring it is acceptable for patients.”

Worksop College headmaster John Price praised Philippa for all her hard work.

“I am thrilled that Philippa is getting the recognition she deserves for her incredible work,” he said.

"We cannot ask any more from our students than to pursue what they are passionate about, and for her involvement to help the wider community is certainly commendable.”