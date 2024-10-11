Worksop College salutes old boy Joe Root as he becomes English cricket's greatest run scorer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worksop College has spoken of its pride as seeing one of its most famous old boys, England cricketer Joe Root, become the highest-scoring English test batter of all time.

Root passed Sir Alistair Cook’s record of 12,472 runs during England’s astonishing win in the first test against Pakistan in Multan earlier today (Friday).

Root set the record on the way to making his highest test score of 262 and take his tally for England to 12,664 – and counting.

In the process, he and fellow Yorkshire man Harry Brook also set a record for the highest ever partnership for England as they put on 454 for the fourth wicket, with Brook eventually scoring 317 as England amassed 823-7dec in reply to Pakistan’s seemingly daunting 556, then bowled the hosts out again for 220 to win by an innings and 47 runs.

Worksop College has congratualted former pupil Joe Root on becoming England's leading run scorer. Photo: Getty Images

The college said: “This milestone highlights not only Joe’s exceptional skill and dedication to the sport but also the foundational support and guidance he received during his formative years at Worksop College.

Joe Root’s cricketing journey began at the college, where he demonstrated an outstanding work ethic and a passion for the game from a young age.

Ian Parkin, his former cricket teacher, Ian Parkin, fondly recalled those early days, and said: “As a young player, what stood out, apart from his obvious technical proficiency, was his relentless work ethic and attitude to practice.

"He would always be the first to arrive at training and would hit balls long after everyone else had left.

“This dedication and perseverance were instrumental in shaping Joe into the world-class cricketer he is today.

"Worksop College prides itself on fostering an environment that nurtures not only academic excellence but also character and discipline – values that helped shape Joe’s career.”

Dr John Price, headmaster of Worksop College, commenting on Root’s achievement, said: “We are incredibly proud of Joe and all he has accomplished. His success is a testament to the values of resilience, dedication, and excellence that we hold dear at Worksop College.

"His ability to remain humble and hardworking, even at the pinnacle of his career, is something that inspires both our current students and staff alike.

"He remains a true ambassador of Worksop College.”