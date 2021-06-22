Worksop church's fundraising mission to repair treasured musical instruments

Worksop Priory is hoping to raise £1,050 in a bid to repair both pianos and fund the ongoing maintenance of the church organ.

Residents can support the campaign at a welcome event being held on June 27 featuring an organ concert by the priory organist Rosemary Field.

Organisers say it is vital to repair the instruments so they can be used by local schools, groups and organisations who want to use the church to host concerts, rehearse and hold workshops as well as being able to use them for regular church services.

Worksop Priory organist Rosemary Field

Rosemary said: “It is vital for us to have basic kit that works if we are able to offer outreach events and ensure the whole community can join in with them and make use of them.

"We need to be able to say come along and hold workshops, school events, use our church as a musical rehearsal room.

"It would be very helpful if people can support us in this fundraising so we are in a position to offer this huge venue to other organisations to enjoy our ethos is to be able to give rather than take but we need really some help to be able to do this and can't do this on our own."

The welcome event on June 27 is free but you must register in advance.

As well as an organ concert the event will feature tea and cake and a choir performance.

The event starts at 4.30pm and the choral performance will begin at 6pm. Visitors can call in during the event or are welcome to stay for the duration.

Book your ticket for the event at worksoppriory.co.uk/welcome-back-concert