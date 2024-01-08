A restoration project on an iconic Worksop church has been given another boost thanks to a £120,000 grant to repair the roof.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St John’s Church in Overend Road has been awarded the additional grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to repair the side roofs of the church.

This comes after the church received a £246,835 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to repair the landmark spire at the church. Funding was also given for a Heritage Activity Programme, thanks to National Lottery players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The weathervane has also been refurbished and the clock mechanism is in process of being repaired and serviced to ensure that when the spire restoration is complete the clock will chime again.

Handing over to contractor Pinnacle for the spire work at St John's Church, Worksop. Phil Kicks church project manager hands over to Alfie Spencer project manager for Pinnacle. left John Hodgkins, Sue Dawson and Jack.

A fundraising campaign was launched last year after a steeplejack inspection found the 150-year-old spire in need of urgent repairs which was estimated to cost around £170,000. Its poor condition also found the church listed in Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register.

Speaking about the spire project Sue Dawson of St John’s Church Project Delivery group said: “It is great to see the progress of the restoration of the spire and to have the support of a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant to help facilitate this.”

Plans for the restoration are on track and the funding will focus on restoring the spire on the Grade II listed church to ensure it can be seen across the town for many future generations.