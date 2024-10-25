Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worksop Christian Centre, an evangelical church located near the town centre, has announced the appointment of a new pastor.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Wilds has joined the church after transferring from Harvest Fields in Doncaster.

An induction service will take place at Vicar’s Walk on Sunday, November 3, at 11am, with “everyone welcome” to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Church members have encouraged residents to arrive early, as they anticipate a large number of visitors in attendance.

Stephen Wilds.

The service will last just over an hour and will be followed by refreshments.

Worksop Christian Centre opened in October 2003 after a major refurbishment of what was once a derelict building, which many in the town fondly remember as 'The Snakes and Ladders' youth club or Abbey Boys Home.

Pastor Steve said: “The world is currently in a distressed state, with many difficult events taking place.

“A belief – a faith in God – can help bring us through difficult times and has eternal consequences”.

Visit the church's webpage for more details at www.wcc-church.com.