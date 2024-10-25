Worksop Christian Centre welcomes new pastor to town
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Stephen Wilds has joined the church after transferring from Harvest Fields in Doncaster.
An induction service will take place at Vicar’s Walk on Sunday, November 3, at 11am, with “everyone welcome” to attend.
Church members have encouraged residents to arrive early, as they anticipate a large number of visitors in attendance.
The service will last just over an hour and will be followed by refreshments.
Worksop Christian Centre opened in October 2003 after a major refurbishment of what was once a derelict building, which many in the town fondly remember as 'The Snakes and Ladders' youth club or Abbey Boys Home.
Pastor Steve said: “The world is currently in a distressed state, with many difficult events taking place.
“A belief – a faith in God – can help bring us through difficult times and has eternal consequences”.
Visit the church's webpage for more details at www.wcc-church.com.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.