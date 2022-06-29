From the Heart Charity is holding a race night to raise money for UK Sepsis, along with funds to support their services for vulnerable children in Bassetlaw.

Claire Smith, who works at From The Heart, lost her cousin, Gregg Tomlinson, at age 43 in March 2020 after he contracted sepsis.

Her family has been raising money for UK Sepsis ever since to help raise awarneness of the silent killer.

From The Heart are inviting all to take part in the race night on July 2 at Manton Sports Club, Retford Road, from 7pm. There will be eight races in total.

Claire said: “The races are no set price, you can bet as little or as much as you like. There will also be a raffle, spot the ball, and snacks.

"We are hoping many of you can attend and join in the fun.”