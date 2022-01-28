Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, has donated £1,000 as part of its Community Fund initiative to From the Heart Charity, a dedicated organisation that offers invaluable support to vulnerable families in Worksop.

From the Heart Charity is a small organisation that provides help and support to the most vulnerable families with children and young people living within the area of Bassetlaw and Nottinghamshire, to improve their quality of life.

The sole aim of the charity is to alleviate severe systemic socio-economic deprivation and persistent poverty to local families with children and young people.

Since the charity began in 2017, the team have successfully supported over 1000 families in the local community, whether that be through donations of clothing, food parcels, furniture, sensory toys, and organising day trips, or through fitness programmes and activities.

With the help of the donation from Barratt Developments Yorkshire East’s Community Fund - an initiative which aims to support the communities in which the housebuilder operates with a different chosen charity each month - further support will be offered to the team at From the Heart Charity to make a difference to families being rehoused due to domestic violence and homelessness, through aids of furniture, food parcels, clothing and other household goods.

Daniel Smith, managing director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “The From The Heart Charity does a truly fantastic job in offering its support to those in need in our local communities and it was an honour to be able to nominate them for our Community Fund donation, it’s very much deserved.

"We hope that our donation will help to raise awareness of the vital work that the charity does and help them to continue supporting young people and their families going through such difficult times.”

Heather McGlone, charity co-ordinator at From the Heart Charity, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Barratt Developments Yorkshire East for this donation.

"The funds will help us to continue to offer the best possible care and support to those that need it most in our local areas.”

