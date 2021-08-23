Worksop charity helps families with school uniform campaign

From The Heart Charity Worksop has been working hard during the summer holidays running pop up events every Tuesday throughout August and so far has helped over 200 children be ready for the new school year with free uniform.

Heather McGlone, Charity Co-ordinator said: “Our aim is to help families with school uniform and accessories to help cut the cost which can be expensive for a lot of families.

“We would like to say a big thank you to the local community for their kind donations to help make this happen. Also local supermarkets Tesco Worksop and Morrisons Worksop and Retford for being our donation points for the community to donate any school uniform their child has out grown. Plus an extra thanks to Morrisons who also donated back to school packs which contained brand new items such as lunchboxes, school trousers, shirts and pencil cases, which again have been a great help to families across Bassetlaw.

From The Heart Charity Worksop has been working hard to provide families with free school uniforms

“The feedback from the families who have used our school uniform bank has been amazing and we will continue to run these events every 6 months.”

The next event will take place on August 31 at Poplars Church 10am to12pm.

This will be the last event for the school uniform appeal before the new school term.

Residents who can’t attend the event can donate at donation points or can contact the charity to arrange collection.