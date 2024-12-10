Worksop care home understood to have closed ahead of damning report from health watchdog

A Worksop care home is understood to have closed ahead of a scathing health watchdog report and just months after admissions to the home were paused.

A report published by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) this month, following an assessment of Greenacres Grange identified breaches in regulation in relation to person-centred care, dignity and respect, safe care and treatment, safeguarding, premises and equipment, governance and staffing.

The suspected closure also comes after your Worksop Guardian exposed a catalogue of issues at the home in August in relation to safe care, staffing and safeguarding issues following conversations with former employees and relatives of care home residents.

Calls to Greencares Grange reception went unanswered and despite numerous approaches by your Guardian, Portland Care, which runs the facility, has so far failed to confirm the closure or comment.

Greenacres Grange, Wingfield Ave, Worksop

Meanwhile Greenacres Grange is no longer listed as a facility on the Portland Care website, Google opening hours state “permanently closed” and a former member of staff confirmed the facility had closed.

The latest CQC report was published on December 5 following an assessment that started on 5 August and concluded on September 23.

The latest report states: “People were at risk of infection due to poor infection prevention and control processes.

"There were insufficient staff available and with the right knowledge, skills and training to safely care for people.

"Poor medicines management meant people’s health and wellbeing were at risk as people were not all receiving their medicines at the time they should have them.

"Care plans were not current and did not contain person-centred information to ensure people received the care and treatment they required.

"Incidents were not consistently recorded and reported to external agencies. Governance processes had failed to identify issues and respond to them."

At the start of the CQC assessment, the service was supporting 57 people which reduced to 16 people at the conclusion of the process.

The home, run by Portland Care, provided nursing and personal care for people living with dementia, people with a sensory impairment or physical disability.

The moves comes after admissions to the facility were paused back in August following a previous critical inspection by CQC.

The latest report also criticised safety at the home giving it a score of 41 out of 100.

The report states: “People and relatives told us they did not always feel safe or that the provider had a proactive culture of safety in the home.

“Relatives did not feel their loved ones received the care and support they needed, that input from external professionals was not always sought promptly, that communication was poor and changes in their relative’s health and incidents were not always reported to them.

“People didn’t feel there were enough staff available and told us they often had to wait for staff support.”

The report details information following a conversation with a relative of a care home resident.

The report states: “One person said, “It hasn’t felt safe from day one, they’ve never had enough staff. [Relative] is at risk of falls and I don’t think I’ve been told every time they’ve found them on the floor.”

Portland Care also run Wood Hill Grange and Waterside Grange and Wood Hill Lodge in Sheffield.