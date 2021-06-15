Worksop care home throws garden party for residents to mark National Carers Week

Residents and staff at Westwood Care Home, on Talbot Road, also celebrated the Queen’s upcoming birthday at the event on Friday, June 11.

They had a ‘lovely day’ singing and dancing along to an entertainer, as well as tucking into a special Union Jack cake and enjoying wine spritzers and fresh strawberries.

Home manager Claire Philips said: “This year’s National Carers Week was more important than ever, as we have all supported and cared for our lovely residents during the pandemic and through a very emotional outbreak.

Residents at Worksop's Westwood Care Home enjoy a garden party to celebrate National Carers Week and the Queen's upcoming birthday.

"I could not be prouder of our team for their dedication, support and strength.

“I did a speech at the end to thank all staff for their hard work, dedication and support as what they do across all job roles is truly amazing.

"As a gesture of my thanks I made all staff sweet cones that were given out at the end of the party along with a thank you card.

“I would also like to thank all of our lovely family members for their continued understanding during the pandemic, as well as a massive thank you to all of the team at Westwood, supporting professionals and all carers in the Worksop area – they are all heroes.”