Worksop care home 'thrilled' to be rated 'Good' by Government watchdog

The new manager of a Worksop care home has spoken of her pride and delight after it was was rated ‘Good’ following it’s latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Gateford Hill Care Home on Gateford, which is run by MMCG (CCH) (Gateford) Limited, is a residential care home providing personal and nursing care to older adults with physical healthcare needs and people living with dementia.

At the time of the assessment the service supported 35 people.

It was rated ‘inadequate’ on its previous inspection, particularly in the categories safe and well led.

Staff at Gateford Hill Care Home celebrate their huge improvement to be rated 'Good' by the CQC. Photo: Submitted

But on this latest inspection, the massive improvement was evident as the it was rated ‘good’ in all categories – safe, well led, caring, effective and responsive – leading to the ‘good’ overall rating.

Inspectors said: “We found significant improvements had been made since our last assessment and the provider was no longer in breach of any regulations.

"Medicines were now managed safely; the provider had sought specialist support to improve the management of medicines.

"Risks relating to the environment had been resolved with extensive work carried out to ensure the safety of the home.

"Staffing levels had increased to ensure people received care in a timely manner. Staff had undergone further training to ensure people received high quality person-centred care.

"We observed staff to treat people with dignity and kindness.

"The providers’ systems and processes were being utilised to ensure any quality concerns were identified and timely action was taken to improve the quality and safety of care.

"A new management team had been introduced who were supported and inducted by the providers senior leadership team.

"The provider worked with the staff team, management and partners to address and rectify the issues raised during the last assessment of Gateford Hill.

Lindsey Herriot, the home manager, said: “It’s amazing and we’ve worked really hard as a team.

"When I took over, I brought in a new deputy manager who I’d worked with in the company and a clinical lead and it’s all paid off.

"We’re so thrilled and it’s good for our residents to know they’re in a good home and the families who’ve been really supportive of us.

"We’ve had a full recruitment drive and MMCG have been so supportive of me, helping to implement the changes.”