Worksop care home residents turn their hands to gardening thanks to warm weather

The staff and residents at Greenacres Grange have been eagerly planning for a revamped garden space through the winter.

Kenneth Hall is a resident who has always been a keen gardener and, as part of the project, the staff at Greenacres Grange are helping him to get back into his favourite hobby.

Kenneth, 77, said: "I've enjoyed all the things we have done in the garden up to now and I am looking forward to seeing the garden finished and looking fantastic.”

The plans for the outside space include a vegetable and herb garden, a sensory area with bird feeders and flower garden.

Manager Anita Cooper said: “We are very proud of everyone involved in the project.

"The staff at Greenacres Grange are dedicated and it’s this kind of work that enriches the lives of the people we support.”