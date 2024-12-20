Worksop care home residents brought Christmas cheer thanks to cards from students

Children have brought Christmas cheer to residents at Victoria Care Home in Worksop by creating handmade Christmas cards.

The personalised cards were hand crafted by the children at East Markham Primary School as part of the Cards of Kindness programme by Blueleaf Care, designed to bring some Christmas cheer to elderly care home residents this festive season by connecting them with local school children.

For many, Christmas is a joyful time filled with fun and laughter, but not for everyone.

Many elderly people living in care homes can often find Christmas to be one of the loneliest times of the year, sparking memories of loved ones who have passed away.

The initiative, set up by Blueleaf Care, a long-standing supplier to care homes like Victoria Care Home, aims to bring the generations together to ease this loneliness.

Mrs Duggin, co-head teacher as East Markham primary school, says that Blueleaf Care’s Cards of Kindness programme, has been a rewarding experience for the students.

Mrs Duggin said: “It has provided an invaluable opportunity for personal development, encouraging creativity, empathy, and thoughtfulness.

“By reaching out to members of the community, the students have developed a stronger sense of social responsibility and the importance of caring for others.

“These experiences not only foster compassion and kindness but also help our young people build meaningful connections and understand the positive impact they can have on someone else’s day.

“It’s a wonderful initiative that strengthens community bonds and nurtures the values we strive to instil in our school.”

Ellen Brown of Blueleaf Care says it’s a ‘win-win’ for residents and children alike.

She said: “We want to reduce loneliness in the local community and know that the elderly can be cheered by the warm and infectious joy of children.

“Our Cards of Kindness programme encourages children to think about creating an uplifting message for others, fostering compassion and empathy.

“We hope this initiative encourages primary schools across the country to build lasting connections with the elderly in their local communities.”

Blueleaf Care has been working with care homes and primary schools in the same area to create a sense of community.

Blueleaf has provided the primary schools with card-making kits so that children could create their personalised, handmade Christmas cards which have been delivered to residents of the nearby care home.