Sue Gallagher, of Barchester Healthcare, which runs Forest Hill Care Home in Worksop, scooped most pioneering managing director of the year 2023 in the independent care home category of the managing director of the Year Awards.

Organised by SME News magazine, the wards aim to reward the very best managing directors from across the UK.

Sue, managing director of Barchester’s hospitals and complex care division, said: “I feel very humbled to win, I’m touched people took the time to nominate me and I’m thankful indeed.

“I want to thank my team, they are true heroes who work tirelessly to provide the best care possible.

“Everyone’s role in our team is equally important – we are all part of a big jigsaw puzzle, we all complement each other to make a whole picture. I am incredibly lucky, to work with great people who all share the same vision and want to provide quality care.”

Sue’s passion for working in care originally came about by chance as a result of a work experience placement at a psychiatric hospital.

She become a volunteer, before studying to become a psychiatric nurse.

She joined Barchester as regional manager in 2012, rising to become regional director and acting divisional director, before launching the hospitals and complex care division last year.

