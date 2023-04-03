News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago New edition of Gone With The Wind hit with trigger warning
17 minutes ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
41 minutes ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
49 minutes ago Thomas Cashman to serve 42 years for murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
1 hour ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
1 hour ago Tatty Harry Potter book with no spine sells at auction for £20,000

Worksop care home director scoops top award

Staff and residents at a care home in Worksop are celebrating after their managing director scooped a top award.

By Kate Mason
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:02 BST

Sue Gallagher, of Barchester Healthcare, which runs Forest Hill Care Home in Worksop, scooped most pioneering managing director of the year 2023 in the independent care home category of the managing director of the Year Awards.

Organised by SME News magazine, the wards aim to reward the very best managing directors from across the UK.

Sue, managing director of Barchester’s hospitals and complex care division, said: “I feel very humbled to win, I’m touched people took the time to nominate me and I’m thankful indeed.

Sue Gallagher, has been named Most Pioneering Managing Director of the Year 2023 in the Independent Care Home category of the Managing Director of the Year Awards.
Sue Gallagher, has been named Most Pioneering Managing Director of the Year 2023 in the Independent Care Home category of the Managing Director of the Year Awards.
Sue Gallagher, has been named Most Pioneering Managing Director of the Year 2023 in the Independent Care Home category of the Managing Director of the Year Awards.
Most Popular

“I want to thank my team, they are true heroes who work tirelessly to provide the best care possible.

“Everyone’s role in our team is equally important – we are all part of a big jigsaw puzzle, we all complement each other to make a whole picture. I am incredibly lucky, to work with great people who all share the same vision and want to provide quality care.”

Read More
‘Another string in bow’ as Government signs off major East Midlands Freeport pl...

Sue’s passion for working in care originally came about by chance as a result of a work experience placement at a psychiatric hospital.

She become a volunteer, before studying to become a psychiatric nurse.

She joined Barchester as regional manager in 2012, rising to become regional director and acting divisional director, before launching the hospitals and complex care division last year.

Dr Pete Calveley, Barchester Healthcare chief healthcare officer, said: “Sue is exceptionally hard-working and dedicated to her teams, patients and residents. She is an incredible leader and I am delighted her talent has been recognised.”

Worksop