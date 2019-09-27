Worksop businesses joined forces for a Macmillan coffee morning

Two Worksop businesses joined forces to host a Macmillan coffee morning.

Action Hero Parties and the Coffee Lounge held the event on Bridge Street.

David Graham, owner of Action Hero Parties, said: “We had a pop -up garden on the high street allowing parents the opportunity for that much-needed stop gap where their children could quench their boredom mid shopping spree to meet some characters, play some games and dance and at the same time it gave the mums and dads the opportunity to rest, have a cuppa and eat some cake, knowing they are helping raise some much-needed funds for Macmillan.” The event helped raise £233.15 for the charity.