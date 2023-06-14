Worksop businesses invited to celebrate their success and enter the North Notts Business Awards 2023

These awards were created to highlight the incredible business success in Bassetlaw.

Sally Gillborn MBE, CEO of lead sponsors North Notts BID Ltd, said: “I am delighted to announce that North Notts BID is the headline sponsor of the North Notts Business Awards once again this year.

“The awards are an excellent way to showcase the successes of our amazing businesses in North Notts, highlighting the talent we have locally.

"The publicity that all finalists get, simply by entering, is fantastic and a great way to raise their business profile.

"I would encourage anyone thinking of entering to do so now before it's too late.”

Two new awards categories have been introduced for 2023, the Environmental and Sustainability Award, sponsored by West Burton Energy, and the Community Engagement Award.

The North Notts Business Awards are free to enter and the other categories are North Notts BID Ltd Company of the Year Award; Business Person of the Year Award; Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Bassetlaw District Council; Best Small Business Award, sponsored by Nottinghamshire County Council; Employer of the Year Award; Excellence in Manufacturing Award; Family Business Award, sponsored by Wright Vigar Chartered Accountants; Best New Business Award; Best Customer Service Award and Best Agricultural Business Award.

There is also the chance to win the Public Voting Awards, which give recognition to Bassetlaw firms in the retail, hospitality, tourism, and trades sectors.

To apply or to vote visit www.northnottsbusinessawards.weebly.com.