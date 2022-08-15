David Stapleton, owner of Stapletons Lock and Safe, on Westgate, has committed himself to a 16-week training plan before he sets off on a mammoth cycling challenge from central London to Paris.

The route will cover 285 miles over four days starting on September 1, with up to 85 miles to cover in one day.

David, from South Anston and currently living in Harthill, has been a long time supporter of the Armed Forces and has been involved in many fundraising events, including cycling the Coast to Coast to raise money for special exercise bikes for injured veterans.

David Stapleton has taken on numerous cycling challenges for charity.

The idea for the cycle to Paris came after David learned how one of his loyal customers had fought in World War II as a tail gunner on a Lancaster bomber alongside a friend, Rebuen Edward Foulds.

Reuben, also from South Anston, sadly died at age just 19 after his aircraft was shot down in Normandy. Seven men lost their lives.

David, aged 54, decided from there that he would take on the challenge in memory of the man he never met and will be taking a photo of Reuben on the journey.

He said: “I've made it my mission in life to remember Reuben. The poor guy never lasted much beyond 19 and never got to live his own life.

Bassetlaw Armed Forces champion and former mayor coun Tony Eaton has supported David in his fundraising over the years.

“I thought: 'Right, you're coming to France with me, Reuben. You're going back to France, and you're going to ride along the Champs-Élysées’, which is where we finish off.

“I’m not ex-forces, I’m just a grateful bystander.

“I’ve done a lot of work with military charities like Help for Heroes, and I've seen the benefits that those charities give to people.

“There are thousands of veterans and serving personnel who are struggling day to day with various problems such as PTSD and the help the Royal British Legion can offer can literally be the difference between life and death.

David is cycling in memory of Reuben Foulds. Credit: Rotherham War Memorials

“I feel it is our duty to help those who are prepared to risk so much for us all.”

David is hoping to raise £1,500 and at the time of writing is less than £200 from his goal, thanks to his family, friends and sponsors.

David added his thanks to his wife, Helen. “Without her I wouldn't be able to do this. She’s taken over a lot of jobs that I should be doing to help me train and I'm immensely grateful to her.”