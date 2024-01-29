News you can trust since 1895
Worksop burglary suspect detained in four minutes

Police officers detained a suspected burglar in Worksop within four minutes of a call from a concerned member of the public.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:28 GMT
Officers were called at 10.10pm on Sunday, January 28, to Dukeries Crescent, Worksop, after a man was reported trying to get inside a house.

A suspect was detained a short time later in the back garden of the property and a shovel was recovered from the scene.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and remains in police custody.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The officers in this incident did a great job to detain a suspect so quickly but we also must thank the member of the public who phoned this in.

“We have response officers on patrol across the county 24 hours a day and will always respond swiftly to incidents of this nature.

“So, if members of the public are concerned about somebody’s behaviour they should always call us without delay."