Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called at 10.10pm on Sunday, January 28, to Dukeries Crescent, Worksop, after a man was reported trying to get inside a house.

A suspect was detained a short time later in the back garden of the property and a shovel was recovered from the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and remains in police custody.

Police detained a suspected burglar within four minutes of a call from a concerned member of the public.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The officers in this incident did a great job to detain a suspect so quickly but we also must thank the member of the public who phoned this in.

“We have response officers on patrol across the county 24 hours a day and will always respond swiftly to incidents of this nature.