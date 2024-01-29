Worksop burglary suspect detained in four minutes
Officers were called at 10.10pm on Sunday, January 28, to Dukeries Crescent, Worksop, after a man was reported trying to get inside a house.
A suspect was detained a short time later in the back garden of the property and a shovel was recovered from the scene.
A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and remains in police custody.
Inspector Hayley Crawford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The officers in this incident did a great job to detain a suspect so quickly but we also must thank the member of the public who phoned this in.
“We have response officers on patrol across the county 24 hours a day and will always respond swiftly to incidents of this nature.
“So, if members of the public are concerned about somebody’s behaviour they should always call us without delay."