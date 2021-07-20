Worksop boys, 11, to complete hospice walk in memory of grandad

Leo and Caiden will be donning their Worksop Town FC tops and setting off from Worksop via the Canal to Bassetlaw Hospice to raise cash for the hospice that cared for Andrew Drobnica.

The journey will take the Worksop pair around four hours to complete.

Andrew Drobnica, aged 60, died on March 29 just three and a half weeks after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

The father of two and grandfather of three had been a Worksop Town FC fan since he was a child and attended Tigers games both home and away whenever he could.

Leo’s proud mum Rebecca Drobnica, Andrew’s daughter, said: “Bassetlaw Hospice really is an amazing place. The care they give to the patients is above and beyond.

"The support shown to the families during the most difficult times is priceless. And all the staff are just angels.

“Leo and Caiden want to thank the hospice for the amazing and outstanding Care given to their Grandad.”

The boys will be setting off on their journey on Saturday August 7.

The pair had hoped to raise £200 but have already smashed their target and have raised £490 with money still coming in.

Speaking about her dad Rebecca said: “He was a real Worksop Legend, everybody knew him.

"He was so kind hearted and would do anything for anyone. He wasn’t interested in expensive holidays abroad, fancy cars or designer clothes, he liked the simple things in life.

"He liked going to Cleethorpes with his grandkids, watching football and spending time with his family, that's when he was happiest.”

At the time of his death Worksop Town posted this tribute on their Facebook page: “Worksop Town Football Club are saddened to hear about the passing of Tigers fan Andy ‘Drob’ Drobnica.”

Mr Drobnica, known as “Droby” to friends, was a popular staff member at Allied Glass in Leeds.

Rebecca added: “ The boys would be very grateful for any donations which will go to Bassetlaw Hospice and would be a massive boost for the boys on the day.”