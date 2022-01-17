Customers can offload with a cup of tea and a chat with a new Mental Health Monday scheme after beauty, skincare and holistic therapists at Ivy House, in Old Gateford Road, teamed up with Molly’s Tea Room to provide a welcoming drop-in centre.

The team will be running the service from 10am to 3pm every Monday to help members of the community be heard in tough times.

With no appointment necessary, the only instructions are to walk in through the doors and leave feeling better.

The staff at Ivy House, Old Gateford Road have teamed up with Molly's Tea Room to provide Mental Health Monday drop in sessions for people who would like a chat. Picture includes Klare Bailey, Rob Elliott, Debbie Elliott, Ashleigh Cameron, Sheila Scott and Molly's Tea Room owner Lynne Stocks

The five Ivy House staff will be available to chat in the cafe which serves a range of drinks and sweet treats, or in another room with some more privacy.

The no-pressure atmosphere welcomes everyone, whether they stop by for five minutes or five hours.

Manager Debbie Elliott said: “We wanted to give back to the community. They have been so supportive through the pandemic and we are grateful that we’re still here.

“It’s been a tough two years for everyone, and just talking to somebody makes your problems a whole lot less.”

The team have long been wanting to set up the service, and after a man knocked on the door fearing for his personal safety while suffering ill mental health, the staff decided that if one person needed help, then there were bound to be more.

Debbie added: “Mental health is not something you cannot see.

"If it was a broken arm you would ask if someone is okay, but with mental health you can just put your mask on and say you’re fine.

“Everyone thinks it’s only them but to realise that there’s someone else suffering can really help someone.

"If you’re struggling, it’s like where do you go if you need someone to speak to? But going out for a cup of tea and a chat feels much easier.”

Ivy House provides a range of services from massages, crystal healing, reflexology, life coaching, nails and spiritual readings to name a few, all delivered in a calming atmosphere.