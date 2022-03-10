Representatives from The National Kidney Federation, will be in Tesco, in Gateford Road, on Thursday to highlight how big of an issue kidney disease is, affecting one in ten people worldwide

The campaign aims to raise money and increase awareness of the importance of the kidneys, and the impact of kidney disease.

It is reported that 4.2 per cent of people are living with chronic kidney disease in Bassetlaw and South Yorkshire, according to Public Health England.

Linda Pickering, a helpline advisor at National Kidney Federation, will be manning the stall in Tesco on March 10.

Money raised will help the NKF to continue campaigning for improvements to renal provision and treatment, and their national patient support services such as their Freephone helpline, library of renal information leaflets and much more.

Pete Revell, head of marketing and fundraising at the NKF, said: “As a national charity, we wanted to take the opportunity to raise awareness to our local people.

“Funds that will be raised on the day will continue to support the kidney community.

“Our charity work relies totally on donations to continue our vital support for kidney patients, healthcare professionals, families and carers.

World Kidney Day takes place globally every year. This year's theme is: Kidney Health for All – Bridge the gap to better kidney care.

“We look forward to being on-hand spreading the word at our local Tesco store and look forward to seeing our supporters.”

The NKF is a unique national charity, as it is run by kidney patients for kidney patients and by taking a stand to support kidney patients ‘every little helps’ when it comes to raising funds.

For more information on World Kidney Day or to get involved visit: https://www.worldkidneyday.co.uk/

The National Kidney Federation will be at Tesco, Gateford Road on March 10 to raise awareness on World Kidney Day. Credit: Google