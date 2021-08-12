Worksop author releases his third book for children’s bereavement charity

Hugo and Daddy’s Superhero Adventures is the third book in the Hugo and Daddy series that local author, Ric Hart, wrote for his young son, Hugo, following the death of his wife, Jade, just after childbirth.

Jade died in 2018 after the birth of Hugo. Ric Hart picked up the pen and began writing to help come to terms with his loss, and to give Hugo a lasting legacy of his mother.

Ric is pictured with a Superhero mug, and an illustration of Hugo from the book.

Hugo and Daddy’s Superhero Adventures was written in the second lockdown in 2020 and was inspired by his first two bereavement books for children, Hugo and Daddy’s Night-time Adventures and Hugo and Daddy’s Thailand Adventures.

The first book got to second place in Amazon’s best-seller list.

Ric said: “The Superhero Adventures book was inspired by the strength I showed through my deep grief process and wanted to relay this to Hugo through my books.

“I always visualised a symbol of hope for Hugo and the ‘H’ sign was just that: it has been

trademarked and also is linked to Hugo’s merchandise page and his own website.”

Hartshero is Hugo’s superhero name in the book.

“The purpose of the website is to allow Hugo and others to share their own superhero stories on things they have done, which have made them feel good.”

The website also shares a message from Nic’s illustrator, and has some merchandise with funds going towards the Children’s Bereavement Centre in Newark.

Ric continues: “Hugo begins nursery school in September so the Superhero symbol is perfect timing to help Hugo feel empowered and that he can achieve anything.

“The book also has huge relevance now for all kids stepping out of lockdown and moving forward searching for hope, fun adventure, and to feel good inside.”

The book is released on Sunday 15 August, which is Jade’s birthday and always a day of remembrance. All books are available from Amazon.