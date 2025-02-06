Worksop author Emily Varga shortlisted for Waterstones children's book prize

Emily Varga, an author from Worksop, has been shortlisted for the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize 2025.

Emily Varga is nominated in the Books for Older Readers category for her novel, ‘For She Is Wrath’, a Pakistani-inspired retelling of The Count of Monte Cristo.

Every year, Waterstones’ expert booksellers vote for the books they consider to be the best in new children’s writing and illustration.

Now in its 21st year, this prestigious award has launched the successful careers of many authors and illustrators, including Katherine Rundell, Kiran Millwood Hargrave, and Rob Biddulph.

Emily Varga, author.

Last year’s winner, Greenwild: The World Behind the Door by Pari Thomson, shot into the charts after announcement and went on to become one of the most successful Waterstones Children’s Book of the Month in 2024.

Worksop’s Emily is a YA Fantasy author and has lived all over the world – but currently calls the Rocky Mountains of western Canada home, where she lives with her family and their menagerie of pets.

When she’s not writing, Emily works as a family lawyer.

‘For She Is Wrath’ is a Pakistani-inspired, gender-flipped, fantastical retelling of classic revenge story, The Count of Monte Cristo.

A romance filled with twists and turns, as Emily’s unforgettable protagonist channels righteous anger and a broken heart.

Emily said: “I'm absolutely honoured and a little flabbergasted that For She Is Wrath has been shortlisted for the Waterstones Children's Book Prize.

“It means so much to me that Waterstones booksellers enjoyed the book and I've adored connecting with booksellers at Waterstones all over the country about how much this book has meant to them and their readers.

“Bookstores were such a safe and warm place for me growing up, so it's thrilling knowing my debut novel is being recognised by such an amazing bookstore like Waterstones.”

Bea Carvalho, head of books at Waterstones, said: “We are so excited to announce the shortlist for the 2025 Waterstones Children’s Book Prize.

“Sharing a love of books with young readers is the most important thing we do as booksellers, and we have been proud to celebrate the very best emerging talent in children’s publishing for over 20 years with this special prize.

“Every year our booksellers are blown away by the ingenuity of children’s writers and illustrators, and this year was no different.

“In our illustrated category we are thrilled to present a quartet which celebrates plucky characters, dreamy landscapes, and all things spooky and delicious.

“Our shortlist of books for younger readers showcases storytelling excellence across historical adventure, fantasy, and real life stories, and includes the first graphic novel to be shortlisted for its age-group.

“Meanwhile there is something for teens of all tastes in our older readers category, with books which are hilarious and heartbreaking to appeal to both reluctant readers and avid bookworms.

“Booksellers have prioritised reading for pleasure with this shortlist and we can’t wait to share all twelve books with readers young and old, far and wide.”

The winners will be revealed during an evening ceremony on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Each category winner will receive £2,000, while the overall winner will receive an additional £3,000.

If the prize is awarded to a partnership, the prize money will be divided equally between the joint winners.