The Harley Foundation, based on the Welbeck Estate, has been awarded a major grant from Inspire: Culture, Learning and Libraries to support its work with the local community.

The Foundation was set up by the Duchess of Portland in 1977 to inspire creativity in the whole community. Since then, the arts charity has worked to support artists, provide free entry exhibitions of world-class art, and to develop a vibrant education programme.

Education and engagement manager, Dr Fiona Clapperton, said: “This grant is an amazing opportunity to develop our ambitious education programme.

“We’re going to use it to offer wellbeing events, events for adult learners, sessions to enhance employability, and events for those with additional needs. Art has the potential to reach so many people and enrich their lives.”

The education team also provides sessions for primary and secondary schools, online history lectures, craft clubs for ages six to adult, and the Harley Pottery Studio, which was set up with funding from Nottinghamshire County Council.

With the Inspire grant, the pottery workshop programme will be extended, with sessions for all levels of abilities – from beginners to experienced potters – launching in the coming months. The grant will also support the Harley Foundation’s work with Bassetlaw Mind.

For several years, Bassetlaw Mind’s ‘well-community’ sessions have been hosted by The Harley Foundation in the Pottery Studio. With this grant, they will be able to extend the provision and offer additional workshops for those with dementia and memory loss.