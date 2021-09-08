Worksop Armed Forces and Veterans Club marks its sixth anniversary at new venue
A club in Worksp which supports veterans and serving members of the armed forces has celebrated its sixth anniversary.
Members of The Worksop Armed Forces and Veterans Club marked the occasion at the club’s new venue at the Romans Rest, on Raymoth Lane.
Several longstanding members were present with many new veterans.
The Worksop Mayor Tony Eaton and his wife Julie also attended and formally opened the club at its new venue.
Romans Rest manager, Danny Peck, said he was ‘absolutely thrilled’ to be hosting the club.
The club meets every Saturday at 10am.
Club admin Ian Hollis said: "Pop in and visit us its free. We offer mutual support. It’s good to meet and have have some banter..”
Visit www.afvbc.net/Clubs/ Worksop or its Facebook page.