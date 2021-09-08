Members of The Worksop Armed Forces and Veterans Club marked the occasion at the club’s new venue at the Romans Rest, on Raymoth Lane.

Several longstanding members were present with many new veterans.

The Worksop Mayor Tony Eaton and his wife Julie also attended and formally opened the club at its new venue.

Mayor of Worksop Tony Eaton and his wife Julie with members of The Worksop Armed Forces and Veterans Club.

Romans Rest manager, Danny Peck, said he was ‘absolutely thrilled’ to be hosting the club.

The club meets every Saturday at 10am.

Club admin Ian Hollis said: "Pop in and visit us its free. We offer mutual support. It’s good to meet and have have some banter.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.”