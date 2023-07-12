Worksop and Bassetlaw set to tale pole position in this year's Tour of Britain

One of two King of the Mountains climbs will take place on Kilton Hill and the tour will also run through Retford and a number of key Bassetlaw villages, Nottinghamshire County Council has revealed.

The stage will start from Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre on Wednesday, September 6, and will pass through major towns including Worksop, Retford, Ollerton and Southwell before the sprint for the finish line takes place in Newark 170 kilometres later.

It will also pass through several towns and villages, including Carburton, Harworth, Sturton le Steeple, Boughton, Bilsthorpe, Caunton, Egmanton, Tuxford, Girton and Collingham.

Last year's Tour also passed through Worksop and Bassetlaw.

This year there will be two King of the Mountains climbs, located on Kilton Hill in Worksop and on Red Hill Lane between Wellow and Eakring.

Spectators will also be able to see some of the biggest names in cycling taking on the cottages.com sprint on Main Road in Boughton.

An interactive map of the Nottinghamshire stage can be found on the county council website: https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/culture-leisure/sport/tour-of-britain/2023-route-map-for-nottinghamshire

Councillor James Naish, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council said: “We’re delighted that the Tour of Britain will be returning to Bassetlaw in 2023 and hope that, as in previous years, people will line the streets to encourage the racers and add to the excitement.

A King of the Mountains climb will also take place on Kilton Hill (Picture: SWPix.com)

“This year’s race will take in more of Bassetlaw than ever before so there will be some fantastic places to watch some of the world’s best cyclists, such as Kilton Hill in Worksop which will host one of the important King of the Mountain stages.

“We’re also pleased that Stage 4 of the Tour of Britain will travel through Harworth and give everyone a chance to celebrate one of our local heroes and a cycling legend - Tommy Simpson.

“Whether people choose to venture out and watch the race in person or live on the television from home, we hope that as many people as possible will show their support and help to make this a race to remember."

As well as serving as popular viewing locations for spectators, the points on offer at each location go towards determining the outcome of the hotly contested King of the Mountains and sprint jerseys.

Thousands of spectactors lined the race route when the Tour of Britain came to Nottinghamshire in 2022.

The points on offer at the King of the Mountains locations is dependent on the severity of the climb; category one peaks offer 10 points for the winner down to one for the 10th-placed finisher, while category three climbs have four, three, two and one point up for grabs.

Prizes on offer at each sprint remain consistent throughout the race; three, two and one point are awarded to the leading trio across the line, all of which go towards the sprints’ classification. Those riders will also receive bonus seconds of the same denomination.

Councillor John Cottee, Cabinet Member for Communities at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “It is always exciting when the Tour of Britain is coming to Nottinghamshire, and the announcement of the full route is when communities can really start to get into the spirit of welcoming the tour.

“The Tour of Britain is the UK’s biggest cycling race and we are honoured that it is coming back to our great county for a fourth time this September.

Councillor John Cottee, Cabinet Member for Communities at Nottinghamshire County Council (right), with Councillor Paul Peacock from Newark and Sherwood District Council (left) launching the schools competition with children from St Mary's CofE Primary School in Edwinstowe.

“It is great to be able to announce the locations of the King of the Mountains climbs and the cottages.com sprints where spectators will really be able to take in some of the best action during the race.

“There’s just over eight weeks to go now before the tour arrives in Nottinghamshire and there’s plenty of ways for everyone to get involved.

“Our competitions for 4-11-year-olds are open until the end of this week (Friday, July 14) for your people to play a big role in the stage by designing the starting flag, the winner’s trophy and much more!”

More information about the competitions for 4-11-year-olds can be found on the county council’s website: https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/culture-leisure/sport/tour-of-britain/competitions/competitions-for-children

Andy Hawes, Tour of Britain route director, said: “It’s really exciting that the Tour of Britain is returning to Nottinghamshire in September. It’s possible that this the most spectacular stage we’ve ever designed in Robin Hood Country – there’s no doubt in my mind that the race will do a brilliant job of showcasing this beautiful part of Britain to its worldwide TV audience.”

Councillor Paul Peacock, Leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “It is a really proud moment for our district to welcome back the Tour of Britain. It’s especially good that it both starts and ends in the district. Wednesday 6 September will be a great day for our district, it gives us the chance to show our support for cyclists and cycling here by hosting this iconic race.”

“This year will see the tour pass through our three largest towns, Ollerton, Southwell and of course Newark, giving some really good opportunities for our residents to watch these elite athletes racing across the district.”

“Whenever the Tour has come to Nottinghamshire there has been a clear economic benefit for local business. The tour brings in huge numbers of visitors, in past years as many as 69 per cent of spectators have come from outside the local area with bringing tangible benefits to local hotels, pubs, restaurants and cafes.”