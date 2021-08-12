Worksop and Bassetlaw schools celebrate students achievements on GCSE results day

This morning, hundreds of pupils across the region have opened up their GCSE results, and despite a challenging 18 months it is reported nationally that thirty per cent of grades were at an all time high of 7 and above.

Outwood Academy Valley, Worksop, was one school of many with scenes of joy in the sunshine, as students collected their results.

Students at Worksop College after collecting their GCSE results

Dave Cavill, Principal at Outwood Academy Valley, said, “The last 18 months have been unprecedented and the way the students have handled the changing circumstances has been inspirational. They have demonstrated great determination, hard work, independent study skills and resilience and deserve the outstanding results they are receiving today.”

“I am so proud of them and it was brilliant to share in some of their joy today as they received their results. We wish them all the very best for the future and we are excited to see what they achieve in the future.”

One of the school’s standout students was Natalie Fields, who achieved 11 grade 9s and a Level 2 Distinction Star.

Natalie, who is planning on going to Worksop Post 16, said: “I’m just so happy with my results and it’s been so hard getting here but we all made it through and I’m so proud of everyone.”

After an extraordinary year, students have continued to show their resilience while having to deal with the pandemic alongside their studies.

Worksop’s Netherton Road school, Outwood Academy Portland, are also celebrating.

Godsway Dzoboku, Principal at Outwood Academy Portland, said: “The last 18 months have been unprecedented and the way the students have handled the changing circumstances has been amazing and inspirational at times.

“I am so proud of them and it was amazing to share in some of their joy today as they received their results. The results highlight the incredible resilience, hard work and the commitment of our amazing students, their families, our fantastic staff, governors and the Trust board.

Principle Dzoboku added: “We wish our students all the very best for the future and we are excited to see what they achieve in the future.”

One Portland’s students was George D., who achieved nine grade 9s including English and Maths and a level 2 Distinction.

George, who is planning on going to the Post 16 Centre to study Mathematics, Physics, Biology and Chemistry, said: “I am really happy with the results. I did two hours of revision every day from the start of year 11 and I am really happy it paid off.

“My advice to the younger students is that; do what is necessary, do what you can and then achieve everything everyone thinks is impossible”.

Wales High School is also pleased to report some outstanding achievements by its students in their GCSE qualifications this summer.

Amongst others celebrating, Simeon Jones gained nine grade 9s and two grade 7s and will be returning to Wales to study Chemistry, Maths, Further Maths and Geography.

Also celebrating was Louis Gadd, who is delighted to have achieved the grades to begin his Public Services course at Sheffield College, with a view to joining the fire service in the future.

Pepe Di’Iasio, Headteacher at Wales High School, said, “Over the past two years, we have seen our students take on challenges not only related to the normal course of GCSE study, but difficulties that have arisen due to the ever-changing national picture.

“Today, we celebrate how our students have worked diligently to overcome those difficulties.

“Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.” Headteacher Mr Di’Iasio said.