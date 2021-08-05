Worksop 24-hour treadmill relay raises £1300 for Bassetlaw Hospital trust

On Friday July 30, Lync Active Gym on Bridge Street hosted a 24 hour relay with an aim to raise £500 to show their support to DBTH for their work over the pandemic.

Victoria Moore, John Poplewell, Ryan Hopkinson, and gym manager Joe Smith, each relayed one hour shifts on the treadmill, totalling six hours of running per person, and have almost tripled their fundraising target at £1300.

Lync Active coaches, left to right: John, Joe, Victoria, Ryan.

Health and Wellness coach Victoria Moore began the 24-hour event at 12pm on Friday and the team covered a whopping 186km by 12pm on Saturday.

“We are outstanded at the support we’ve had. I can’t say I’d want to do anything like that again any time soon but it was definitely worth it,” Victoria said.

“We had so much support from everybody - we had people dropping us off food, and offering to bring us drinks and other bits and bobs. It definitely kept us going.”

The team will also be climbing Mam Tor as a community event free for anyone to join on September 26. It will raise money for a Community Interest Company ‘Lync Together’ that is in the process of being set up by the team.

To donate to their fundraiser, visit their JustGiving page.