Kathryn Gosling has lived in Worksop for over 30 years working with animals and supporting children with educational needs.

With a keen passion for poetry, she collected loose papers of her work in the back of a cupboard for years.

During the first lockdown Kathryn decided to sort through her work and with her sister Ruth’s eager influence, sent her collection of poems to a publisher in August 2020.

Kathryn Gosling, from Worksop, has had her poems published in two books.

Kathryn said: “The encouragement and support of a publisher who showed an interest in my work, meant I had the support and drive enabling me to put a tick against one of the dreams on my bucket list.

Her first poetry book, A Piece of Rope, was published later the same year.

She said: “When my first book was published my sister kept asking ‘when is book two coming out?’

"She would text or phone me with titles and ideas and once the words were planted in my head I have to get them out on paper.

"Thinking ahead my sister gave me an A4 note book this time so that I could at least keep all of my scribbling’s together.

"When one book was full she presented me with another and 20 months later I had 79 new poems ready for the publisher.”

Kathryn’s second book, called Here and Now, which is a collection of uplifting poems and stories, was then published.

She added: “I don’t think I will be heading off to Hollywood anytime soon, but just the knowing that there are people out there who can read one of my poems, have a giggle, smile or feel they have support is a lovely feeling.”

Here and Now contains rhyming poetry for humour, thought and support.

Kathryn hopes her work reassures people in a time of need that you are never on your own.

The humour-based poetry takes a lighter look at life, containing childhood nostalgia, funny anecdotes and stories from the children Kathryn has taught over the years.

Kathryn has since left her role in education to pursue her creative hobbies and deliver poetry workshops to children in schools.