The leading developer’s managing director, Gary Chambers, was joined onsite by chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, Coun Madelaine Richardson, and vice-chairman, Coun Gill Freeman, to cut the sod at the 296-home community which is set to deliver a collection of two, three and four bedroom properties.

The development will also underpin approximately 592 jobs for people during its time and will bring significant investment to the area.

Of the 296 homes coming to the development, 44 will be affordable homes.

Coun Richardson said: “It was a pleasure to attend the cutting of the soil at the site of the new development.

"The site will bring jobs for local people whilst under construction and it is always important to make sure the infrastructure is delivered to enhance the popular area of Langold and its surrounding park and amenities."

Langold benefits from a wide range of amenities on its doorstep including a doctor’s surgery, primary school and a convenience store.

For dog walkers and exercisers, Langold Country Park offers 300 acres of parkland to explore.

With woodlands, wildlife and butterfly meadows, in addition to play areas, it’s also ideal for a family day out.

Commuters will benefit from easy access to surrounding towns and cities including Worksop, Dinnington, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

Gary Chambers, managing director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “We’re really excited to start work at Knights View and look forward to bringing much needed, quality properties to the area.

“As the development begins to progress, we will not only be contributing to the local area financially, but also in terms of the jobs we have created for local people and the properties we are building.

“Investing in local communities is an extremely important part of building a new housing development. We pride ourselves on our commitment to the local community and strive to support it wherever we can.”