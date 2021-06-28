Work beings on new £3.4m fire station in Worksop

The £3.4 million project, which is located at the Vesuvius development off Sandy Lane, will replace the existing fire station nearby at Eastgate which was built in 1963.

Plans for the new fire station scheme were submitted by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service earlier this year and approved by Bassetlaw District Council.

G F Tomlinson is delivering the new-build fire station comprising of meeting rooms, offices, fire engine bays and a gymnasium for firefighters.

A ceremony on Friday marked the beginning of the new Fire Station project.

An external three-storey training tower and compound store are also due to be built, as well as new car parking spaces and landscaping to the grounds.

Due to be completed in 2022, the new fire station will be built using the latest renewable technology, and will have the capacity to self-generate up to 50 per cent of its energy consumption.

Deputy chief fire officer, Craig Parkin, said: “It’s great to see work starting on site for the new Worksop Fire Station. It demonstrates the real investment and leadership that the Authority and Service have in delivering their aim of creating safer communities. This is part of our long-term strategic plan to replace ageing and expensive-to-run accommodation and will provide an excellent base to deliver our community prevention, fire protection and emergency response capabilities.”

The scheme forms part of the wider Vesuvius development – a multi-million-pound redevelopment which aims to become the prime industrial and business location in Worksop, with a mix of light industrial units, food and drink outlets and office spaces planned, the first phase of which will be ready for occupation in summer this year.

A ground-breaking ceremony took place on Friday to mark the beginning of the new fire station project, with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service’s land agent, Turner & Townsend, and engineering consultancy, Howard Ward Associates (HWA), working closely with G F Tomlinson on the programme of works.

Andy Sewards, managing director of G F Tomlinson, said: “The new fire station will provide Worksop with a modern, state-of-the-art facility that will serve the surrounding Bassetlaw communities for years to come.

“The investment demonstrates the Service’s commitment to the local communities, and the station will be built to an extremely high energy-efficient standard, meaning it will cost less to run and is conscious of the environment.

“We are proud to be working on this project, which forms part of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service’s long-term strategic plans to update ageing facilities across the region, so that firefighters can continue their vital work.”

Chair of the Fire Authority, councillor Michael Payne, said: “I am pleased to see building work starting on the new fire station. This investment demonstrates a clear commitment to the communities of Bassetlaw. I am looking forward to the day when firefighters can move in and continue to deliver excellent services to the surrounding communities.”

Fire authority member councillor, Sybil Fielding, said: “This will be an important day for Worksop. The new station will provide our very committed firefighters with a modern, environmentally friendly building to help them continue to keep the people of Bassetlaw safe.”