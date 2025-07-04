Witness appeal after fire destroys Worksop buildings

Police investigating a Worksop fire that destroyed several buildings are appealing for information.

Emergency services rushed to land off Blyth Road, Carlton Forest, following reports a commercial premises was on fire.

Several outbuildings, vehicles, hedges and trees were found burning when firefighters arrived around 4.55pm on Thursday, July 3.

Nobody was injured during the blaze, although devastating damage was caused to the properties, cars and surrounding area.

Several nearby homeowners were evacuated while the fires were put out, while road closures were also put in place.

A joint police and fire investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Police are currently working to the theory that it could’ve been lit deliberately, although no arrests have been made yet.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and might have seen something to get in touch with them.

Inspector Rob Harrison, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “I completely appreciate this will have caused concern locally, so would like to reassure our residents it is being investigated as a priority.

“Thankfully this fire didn’t lead to any injuries, which is the most important thing, although it did cause extensive damage to property and the area.

“We’re currently working with our fire colleagues – who did a fantastic job putting out the blaze – to investigate the cause of this fire and aren’t ruling out that it could’ve been lit deliberately.

“This was a very serious incident that, as I’ve mentioned, put people at risk of harm, so it’s important we’re able to quickly get to the bottom of how it originated.

“As such, I’d directly appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any information that could assist our inquiries, to please make themselves known to us.”

Information can be reported to the police on 101, quoting incident 553 of July 3, 2025, while Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.