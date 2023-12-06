Will there be anymore snow in Worksop this weekend? Here is the latest weather forecast
The cloud will increase through the evening (Wednesday, December 6) as winds begin to strengthen.
A band of rain will be arriving to western parts by dawn and snow may very briefing fall over the high ground of the Peak district before quickly becoming rain again. Minimum temperature -1 °C.
Tomorrow (Thursday) will be cloudy throughout as a band of rain progresses eastward. Rain may be heavy at times, especially over hills.
Very windy. Milder than recent. Maximum temperature 6 °C.
It will be unsettled and often windy through the end of the week and into the weekend with some further rain at times.
Temperatures will be somewhat milder.
