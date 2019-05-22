Will Jasmine from Whitwell be named Miss British Isles?

A young woman from Whitwell could be named Miss British Isles after she was scouted to be a model on her social media.

Jasmine Elliott, 21, is competing as Miss Sheffield in the Miss British Isles competition which is taking place on Monday, May 27.

Jasmine, who works as a member of cabin crew and is about to move to Manchester, had never considered she could be a model before.

She said: “I was contacted through my social media and they messaged me.

“And we had a quick chat with me and asked if I was interested and if I would like to give it a go.

“It was completely out of the blue.

“I had had nothing to do with modelling before but I’d always been interested in it.

“I’d always been a bit awkward with having my photo taken and I didn’t think it was something I would get on with.

“But I had a professional shoot and really got on with it.”

Jasmine currently lives with her family in Whitwell.

She said: “There’s my mum, dad, brother and sister and my grandad lives in Whitwell as well.

“They are all quite excited about it but it’s all been a bit weird for them.

“Being from Whitwell where there is nothing around here to do with modelling. It’s quite alien.

“It’s a little town in the middle of nowhere.

“It’s taken a bit of getting used to.”

If Jasmine is successful she will get a year long modelling contract and £3,000 prize money.