Will Dan from Worksop be able to impress Paul and Prue in the Bake Off tent?

The eagerly awaited line up for this year's Great British Bake Off has been revealed and a support worked from Worksop is hoping he will be able to impress in the tent.

Dan Chambers, 32, is predominantly a self-taught baker, but has fond memories of his mum showing him how to bake a Victoria sponge as a child and his army chef dad coming to school to teach how to plait and bake bread.

He got serious about baking at age 21 in a bid to impress his then girlfriend, now wife, with a themed birthday cake.

Born in Worksop and raised in Rotherham, Dan lives just 20 minutes away from where he grew up, with wife Laura and their three dogs.

Dan’s favourite part of the baking process is decoration and he loves producing awe-inspiring bakes.

He made his own wedding cake and says the thing he is most proud of making is a towering croquembouche.

Dan said: "I have been trying for a few years now, so finally I am here.

"It’s absolutely crazy, really amazing, I was so adamant to get on, it’s very hard to describe the feelings, all strange and surreal.

"And then when you are in the tent it all feels normal pretty quickly.

"The first time I saw the white peaks of the tent it gave me butterflies, but also you feel so excited at the same time.

Dan thinks his work colleagues will be the most surprised to see him in this year's competition.

He said: "They have no idea at all."

And he said if he was asked to make a cake that signifies one of the happiest days of his life he would choose his wedding day.

He said: "We got married in a lovely old church not too far from where we live.

"So I would have the main cake as a sponge but it would have champagne in it, and strawberries and cream in layers.

"I would do fondant icing and then detail the timbers and the door, with colour and spray."

The 10th series of the Great British Bake Off starts on Tuesday, August 27, at 8pm on Channel 4.