Wilko strike called off after new deal agreed

A new deal has been accepted by Wilko staff meaning strike action has been called off.

The improved weekend rota pattern offers a better work life balance for staff says GMB Union which accepted the deal on Friday.

Gary Carter, GMB National Officer, said: “Planned Wilko strike action for October 21 and 22 have been called off following today’s ballot result. The improved weekend rota pattern offers a better work life balance for staff.

“GMB would like to thank members and reps who have stood shoulder to shoulder and showed what we can achieve by standing together.”

Around 1,800 GMB members at two Wilko distribution centres – Worksop and in Magor, South Wales – were due to walk out on October 21 and 22 over forced weekend working after the company wanted to introduce a seven-day working week.

The strikes have now been called off after 63 per cent of members voted to accept the improved weekend rota pattern offered by Wilko bosses after intense two day talks last week.

A Wilko spokesperson welcomed the news and said: “We’re delighted our GMB team members have voted to accept our improved offer, which guarantees them more time off to spend with their families. We’ve reached this positive outcome with the GMB through listening, talking and working things through collaboratively together.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience.”